'World's dumbest criminals' charged for sheriff's office break-in

In one of the "bolder" moves seen by authorities, a Milan man is accused of stealing from the Ohio County Sheriff's Office.

It happened May 6 around 6:40 a.m. at the sheriff's office on S. Mulberry St.

Investigators said Jack Steele Jr., 38, "decided that it would be a good idea to break in to a police station and steal some of the items inside while no one was there on the weekend."

Steele was waiting in the lobby for a ride after a OWI investigation, when "idle hands got the best of Steele and he decided that he needed to kill some time," according to a social media post from the Ohio County Sheriff's Office.

He's accused of stealing a jump pack starter for vehicle batteries, a digital camera, a flashlight and several other items.

"This has to rank up there as one of the world's dumbest criminals. If anyone from the show 'World's Dumbest…' is reading this and needs a video for the criminals episode, I would be more than happy to provide one for them," stated Sheriff Glen Potts.

Surveillance photos show Steele attempting to wipe his fingerprints off the counters, according to the sheriff's office.

"It is believed that Steele is a seasoned veteran when it comes to committing burglaries," the post reads.

After the nine minute "escapade," Steele was picked up by his father, Jack Steele Sr.

Investigators later served a search warrant on both of their homes and recovered some of the stolen items.

Steele, Sr. was arrested but Steele, Jr. remains at large.

"If you know Steele Jr. tell him to make it easy on himself and report to the Ohio County Sheriff's Office to turn himself in, he knows where we are located."

Both men are charged with burglary, obstruction of justice and theft.

