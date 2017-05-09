VIDEO: Adam Jones credits anger management after Rolls-Royce cra - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

VIDEO: Adam Jones credits anger management after Rolls-Royce crash

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
CINCINNATI (FOX19) -

Bengals cornerback Adam Jones is crediting anger management courses for keeping his cool after crashing his Rolls-Royce early Tuesday. 

Jones went off in an expletive-filled video posted to his Instagram story. 

The collision happened on Ohio Pike in Union Township. Jones narrates the video while pointing his camera at the damaged car with a deployed airbag inside. 

If it wasn't for his anger management classes he would "smack the sh*t out of a n**ga," Jones says. 

Jones can also be heard saying, "They talk about anger management at work ... normally I'd smack the shit outta a n**ga who do the sh*t like that. Stupid motherf**ker."

Union Township Police Chief Scott Gaviglia blamed the collision on the rain and called it a "very minor accident." Jones and the other driver will not be cited. 

The Bengal shook off the incident in a later post. 

"It's been a long morning man -- we got that work in though," Jones said in a video shot inside the Bengals locker room. 

He went on to acknowledge the crash and said he's going to have a new Rolls-Royce in a couple of weeks.

The Bengals declined to comment on the incident. 

Jones entered counseling and anger management classes after an incident at the Millennium Hotel on Jan. 3. 

