VIDEO: Adam Jones credits anger management after Rolls-Royce crash

Bengals cornerback Adam Jones is crediting anger management courses for keeping his cool after crashing his Rolls-Royce early Tuesday.

Jones went off in an expletive-filled video posted to his Instagram story.

The collision happened on Ohio Pike in Union Township. Jones narrates the video while pointing his camera at the damaged car with a deployed airbag inside.

If it wasn't for his anger management classes he would "smack the sh*t out of a n**ga," Jones says.

Jones can also be heard saying, "They talk about anger management at work ... normally I'd smack the shit outta a n**ga who do the sh*t like that. Stupid motherf**ker."

Union Township Police Chief Scott Gaviglia blamed the collision on the rain and called it a "very minor accident." Jones and the other driver will not be cited.

The Bengal shook off the incident in a later post.

"It's been a long morning man -- we got that work in though," Jones said in a video shot inside the Bengals locker room.

He went on to acknowledge the crash and said he's going to have a new Rolls-Royce in a couple of weeks.

The Bengals declined to comment on the incident.

Jones entered counseling and anger management classes after an incident at the Millennium Hotel on Jan. 3.

