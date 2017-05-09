CPS to select new superintendent Tuesday

Catherine Laura Mitchell (left) and Andre Spencer (right) are the two finalist for the CPS superintendent position. (Provided by Cincinnati Public Schools)

The Cincinnati Board of Education will pick the next superintendent of Cincinnati Public Schools Tuesday afternoon.

Catherine Laura Mitchell, CPS' current deputy superintendent, and Andre Spencer, superintendent of Harrison District 2 in Colorado Springs, CO, are the two finalists for the position.

The school board plans to meet in open session to vote on its pick at 2 p.m.

FOX19 NOW will stream the vote live. [Mobile users: click here to watch it live]

Mitchell and Spencer were selected from a field of 58 candidates from more than 40 states, according to a news release. The field included 44 men and 14 women.

“They are both bright, dynamic educational leaders who rose to the top based on proven track records of raising academic achievement, achieving greater equity in access to opportunities and outcomes for all students, and a commitment to deeply engage the community,” said CPS school board president Ericka Copeland-Dansby, in the release.

The chosen candidate will replace Mary Ronan, who is retiring at the end of July following nine years as the chief administrator for the largest public school system in Southwest Ohio.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.