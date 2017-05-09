Babysitter sentenced to 67 years in toddler's murder

A babysitter will spend 67 years behind bars for murdering a toddler in August 2015.

A Ripley County judge on Tuesday handed down the sentence for Jennifer Schooler, 33, of Batesville.

Schooler shoved her boyfriend’s three-year-old son, Bradyn Chadwell, into a coffee table and did not call 911 until two days later when the child became unresponsive.

The child was airlifted to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital with multiple bruises, hemorrhages, a subdural hematoma and several fractures. He was taken off life support two days later.

Officials said Schooler initially claimed the boy injured himself when he tripped over the family’s cat and fell into the corner of a fish tank.

A few days later, she told police that she was “spanking Bradyn with a wooden spoon on his bottom while holding his arm.”

In January Schooler was convicted of one count of murder, one count of aggravated battery and neglect.

Per Indiana law, Schooler must serve at least 75 percent of her 67 year sentence.

