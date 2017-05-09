3 arrested with more than $1 million in cocaine

Left to right: Bulmaro Castelan-Diaz, Jorge Vargas-Moreno and Yolanda Tavira-Berrum. (Source: Will County Sheriff's Office)

The street value of the cocaine is $1.125 million. (Source: Will County Sheriff's Office)

Three people from Chicago are in jail after authorities pulled over a car and found the trunk held several bricks of cocaine with a street value of over $1 million.

The discovery happened Monday night after deputies pulled over a car they'd spotted swerving on a road in Green Garden Township, according to a release from the Will County Sheriff's Department.

The deputies asked the driver, identified as Jorge Vargas Moreno, and his two passengers to get out of the car. Deputies then found bricks of cocaine totaling 20 kilos with the help of a drug-sniffing dog.

Vargas-Moreno, 31, 35-year-old Bulmaro Castelan-Diaz and 22-year-old Yolanda Tavira-Berrum were booked into jail on charges of unlawful delivery of a controlled

substance.

