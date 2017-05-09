Former UC Bearcat Rodrick Monroe passes away

Former University of Cincinnati men’s basketball and football player Rodrick Monroe passed away Sunday in Houston at the age of 40, according to Bearcats spokesman Andre Foushee.

Monroe, from Hearne, Texas, died of a heart attack, according to an Instagram post from former UC basketball player Terry Nelson.

Sad to report that former Bearcat hoops/football player and Atlanta… https://t.co/z89cl16FAu — Terry Nelson (@tnel33) May 9, 2017

Monroe lettered two seasons in basketball (1996, 1997) and one in football (1997) at Cincinnati and later was a member of the 1998 Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl XXXIII squad.

On the basketball court, Monroe averaged 3.9 points and 2.7 rebounds in 11.2 minutes for his career. He helped UC register a 54-13 record during his two seasons that included two Conference USA regular-season titles, a league tournament crown and trips to the 1996 NCAA Southeast Regional finals and 1997 NCAA Midwest Regional second round.

On the football field, Monroe was a tight end who played in every game with four starts during the 1997 campaign. He caught two passes for 33 yards and one touchdown.

His NFL career spanned five seasons after being selected by Dallas in the seventh round of the 1998 NFL Draft.

Funeral arrangements have not been released.

