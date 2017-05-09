'Lil Pantry' locations announced for the Tri-State

"The Lil Pantries" are getting set to pop up all across Cincinnati.

The metal cabinets are mini food pantries where residents can drop off food when they have extra or take some when they are in need.

Although the idea for the "Lil Pantry" didn’t originate in the Tri-State, Lisa Andrews is the one who brought it to Cincinnati.

“I said, ‘I would love to see this in our neighborhood,’ and this lovely man named Tony posted after me and said ‘hey I can build it,'” Andrews said.

The small food bank sprung up after the Pleasant Ridge Presbyterian Church allowed the pantry to borrow a patch of grass. The Pleasant Ridge location was the start of something larger for the "Lil Pantry" in Cincinnati.

“This was actually a pilot project, I wrote a grant for Peoples Liberty to have 10 more of them built around the city,” Andrews said. “We’re looking at Primarily ‘food desert’ neighborhoods. So, neighborhoods that don’t have a regular grocery store or that are typically lower income neighborhoods.”

Andrews secured safe, easily accessible pantry locations in Camp Washington, East Price Hill, Millvale, North Fairmount, Northside, Over-the-Rhine, Roll Hill, two in Walnut Hills, the West End and Winton Hills.

