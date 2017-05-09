Teen talks about car accident with Bengals cornerback Adam Jones

An 18-year-old who got into a car accident with Bengals cornerback Adam Jones said he was not happy after it happened Tuesday morning.

Kylar Ruege, a high school senior, said the two slammed into each other along on the Ohio Pike in Union Township.

Ruege said Jones was not happy.

"I look back and see Pacman Jones heading my way, and he was starting to cuss me out and get really mad. I tried to apologize, 'I'm sorry sir,'" he said.

Jones took to Instagram complaining about the accident which damaged his Rolls-Royce.

He narrates the video while pointing his camera at the damaged car with a deployed airbag inside.

If it wasn't for his anger management classes he would "smack the sh*t out of a n**ga," Jones says.

Jones can also be heard saying, "They talk about anger management at work ... normally I'd smack the shit outta a n**ga who do the sh*t like that. Stupid motherf**ker."

Union Township Police Chief Scott Gaviglia blamed the collision on the rain and called it a "very minor accident." Jones and the other driver will not be cited.

Ruege said his 1992 mustang is worth about $350, but he said none of that matters.

"I was going to try and ask him if he was alright, but it didn't seem like he wanted to ask me the same question. He just seemed more worried about his car, which i get its a $350,000 car, but lives are more important than cars," he said.

Jones offered to have Ruege go to Pall Brown stadium for training camp, but respectfully declined.

Ruege is learning to be a mechanic in school and wants to be in the military.

