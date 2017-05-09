Buzzed Bull Creamery now open in OTR

A new type of ice cream shop opened today in OTR.

Buzzed Bull Creamery is located at 14th and Main. It is a liquid nitrogen creamery that specializes in alcohol infused ice creams. The owners said it's family friendly and parents are encouraged to bring their kids who can have regular ice cream flavors.

Every customers ice cream is custom-made from scratch.

"You watch it go from a liquid to a solid in roughly two minutes. The flash freeze in our liquid nitrogen process allows for smaller molecules so it's a more creamy smooth texture," the owner said.

The owners said there is no other place in country doing this.

You can customize the base, size, flavor mix-ins and even the level of alcohol.

The popular flavor so far is butter pecan with a shot of bourbon.

