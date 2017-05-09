Father, son facing charges after son reportedly breaks into sheriff's office to steal

A father and son are facing charges in Ohio County after the son was reportedly caught on camera breaking into the sheriff's office and stealing.

[PREVIOUS: 'World's dumbest criminals' charged for sheriff's office break-in]

Ohio County Sheriff Glen Potts said that deputies brought Jack Steele Junior into the station on Saturday as part of an OWI investigation.

Without blood test results, Sheriff Potts said they could not make an arrest, so they allowed Steele Jr. to sit in the public foyer to wait for a ride. That's when, according to the sheriff, Steele Jr. used a tool to pry open the door and break into the sheriff's office area that was unoccupied at the time.

"It's just dumbfounding to me," Sheriff Potts said. "I've never had anyone want to break into the sheriff's office. They usually want to break out."



Security camera footage from the sheriff's office shows Steele Jr. rummaging around the office for about nine minutes. The sheriff said he ended up leaving with several items including a flashlight, a vehicle battery starter and a digital camera. The office uses the camera to take mugshot photos.



"The items in there are purchased by the taxpayers in this county, and I take it kind of personally," Sheriff Potts said.



Steele Jr.'s family told FOX19 NOW that they are embarrassed by what happened.



"There is no excuse for what he did, and I'm in no way trying to excuse what he did, but he wasn't in his right mind to make decisions, and now he's just going to have to answer for it," Steele Jr.'s sister said.



The family said that they are also upset because Jack Steele Senior is facing charges too.



"He had no knowledge of what my brother had done prior to, during or after the theft," Steele Jr.'s sister said.



Sheriff's deputies believe that Steele Sr. came to pick up his son that day and may have known about the crime. However, relatives are adamant that Steele Sr. wasn't involved.



"You don't think to ask people when you pick them up, 'do you have any stolen property on you?'" Steele Jr.'s sister said.



The sheriff said that the prosecutor could add or drop charges as the investigation unfolds.

Steele Sr.'s family is hoping that his charges will be dropped and that he will be released from jail.

Investigators are still waiting on Steele Jr.'s blood test results.

Both men are currently in the Switzerland County Jail.

