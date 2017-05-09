Small dog killed by coyote in North College Hill

The North College Hill Police Department said it got a report of a coyote attacking and killing a small dog Monday night.

The attack happened in the southwest corner of North College Hill.

Police want to remind people that coyotes are common throughout the area, and they are most active at dawn and dusk, but can be seen during the day.

Coyotes prey primarily on small mammals such as rabbits and mice, but police warn to keep small dogs and cats inside or stay with them at night when coyotes are most active.

"I do remember seeing a coyote walking down this street about a week and a half ago so there are coyotes in the area and I've been told by other neighbors. My dog is always with me. So I'm not that worried about that, but there are other small dogs in the area," pet owner Jim Sloan said.

As a reminder police said coyotes are curious, but generally fearful of humans. Clap your hands and shout to scare off coyotes that are investigating your yard.

