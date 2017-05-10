Driver in custody after police chase ends in Warren County

A driver is in custody after a police chase that started in Montgomery County ended in Warren County early Wednesday.

The pursuit began just after 2:30 a.m. when a vehicle with a missing headlight fled a traffic stop near the intersection of Dayton Germantown Pike and Upper Miamisburg Road in Germantown, according to Germantown police.

A pursuit ensued, but it remained low-speed and never rose above 50 mph as it continued for about 30 minutes into Warren County, said Germantown Police Sgt. Nathan Wale.

The driver finally stopped on his own outside his house just after 3 a.m. in the 8700 block of Alyce Street in Franklin Township.

“It was a very safe pursuit,” Wale said.

“He stayed in his lane and obeyed all the traffic laws. He just didn't want to stop. When we got him out he said he didn't have a driver's license.”

The driver and a female passenger were detained.

The woman was released without being charged, Wale said.

