Ohio Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old boy. Check the app to see a picture of the suspect

An Amber Alert has been issued for Darius R. Heard, Jr., a 1-year-old boy that was taken from a home in Akron.

Darius was taken forcefully by his father from an apartment in the 600 block of Callis Oval, Akron. The suspect, Darius Rashaad Heard, does not have custody of the boy.

Police say the boy is African American, approximately 2 feet tall, weighs 34 pounds, and black hair, and brown eyes.

Darius was last seen wearing a red, white, and blue Nautica Polo shirt and a diaper.

The suspect is described as a 27-year-old African American male, approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall, 195 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black Nike jacket and grey shorts. Police are on the lookout for a silver Chevy Sonic, possibly with Texas license plates. An Enterprise rental sticker is on the front windshield.

If anybody has information on the boy's location, please contact the Akron Police Department.

