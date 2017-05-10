Crash clears SB I-75, new crash snarls NB I-75 - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Crash clears SB I-75, new crash snarls NB I-75

By Denise Johnson, Traffic Reporter
By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
CINCINNATI (FOX19) -

Delays are improving on southbound Interstate 75 after a crash extended drive times by more than an hour Wednesday morning.

Traffic had to squeeze by in a single left lane while crews worked to clear the accident in the right lanes about 7 a.m.

But now a new crash is slowing the northbound side of the highway.

Traffic also is slower than normal on westbound I-275 at Montgomery Road.

