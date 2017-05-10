Crash clears SB I-75, new crash snarls NB I-75

UPDATE: The 1-year-old boy that was taken by force from an Akron apartment has been found, according to Akron police.Full Story >
UPDATE: The 1-year-old boy that was taken by force from an Akron apartment has been found, according to Akron police.Full Story >
The FBI director who prided himself on moral rectitude and a squeaky-clean reputation was being criticized from all directions by the time he was fired.Full Story >
The FBI director who prided himself on moral rectitude and a squeaky-clean reputation was being criticized from all directions by the time he was fired.Full Story >
The White House says President Donald Trump is planning to meet with Russia's top diplomat Wednesday at a time he describes the U.S.-Russia relationship to be at an "all-time low."Full Story >
The White House says President Donald Trump is planning to meet with Russia's top diplomat Wednesday at a time he describes the U.S.-Russia relationship to be at an "all-time low."Full Story >
A former Campbell County district judge is expected to face criminal charges in court on Wednesday.Full Story >
A former Campbell County district judge is expected to face criminal charges in court on Wednesday.Full Story >
Delays are improving on southbound Interstate 75 after a crash extended drive times by more than an hour Wednesday morning.Full Story >
Delays are improving on southbound Interstate 75 after a crash extended drive times by more than an hour Wednesday morning.Full Story >