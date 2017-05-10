Former judge charged with rape, human trafficking due in court

A former Campbell County district judge is expected to face criminal charges in Boone County Circuit Court on Wednesday.

Timothy Nolan, 70, of California, KY, is expected to appear for his arraignment on nine felony and two misdemeanor charges.

He was indicted on the following charges on Thursday:

-1 count human trafficking with a person under age 18 (felony)

-1 count rape (felony)

-5 counts of human trafficking with adults (felony)

-1 count of unlawful transaction with a minor (felony)

-1 count tampering with a witness (felony)

-1 count of third degree unlawful transaction with a minor (misdemeanor)

-1 count of prostitution (misdemeanor)

In a statement sent by Nolan's attorney on the day of his indictment, he vows to fight the allegations.

Also Thursday, Nolan resigned from his position on the Campbell County School Board, "citing to concerns that the baseless and setup charges brought against him today are distracting from the board's important business."

The statement from his attorney also thanked the Campbell County community for "their outpouring of support."

According to Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear, the crimes occurred in August 2016.

Beshear’s Special Prosecution Division is handling the case.

