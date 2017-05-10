2 charged in teen's kidnapping head to federal court

Two men accused of participating in the rape of an Indiana teenager in Clermont County are set to appear in federal court in downtown Cincinnati Wednesday.

Eric Ho, 25, and Bryan Otero, 27, will face U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephanie Bowman at 1:30 p.m.

Both were both arrested last week in Union Township. Ho was charged with rape, and Otero was charged with complicity to rape.

Men in federal custody in missing teen case

Now both men face federal charges of conspiracy to sex trafficking of children and conspiracy to produce child pornography.

A third suspect, Ian Smith, 21, was arrested in Kansas on charges of sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography, authorities have said.

Smith is accused of meeting the 14-year-old victim online and luring her away from home. He drove from Kansas to pick her up and took her from Indiana to Clermont County, police have said.

There, she was dropped off at an apartment at East Pointe Apartments in Union Township with Ho and Otero.

Authorities were tipped off on social media that the girl was in the Cincinnati area, and they found her unharmed.

