Lane closures on Fields-Ertel Wednesday night

Crews will be doing utility work on Fields-Ertel Road overnight tonight, this will require various lane closures in the area.

Beginning at 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, there will be various lane closures on Fields-Ertel Road.

The closures will run from Royal Point Drive to Mason-Montgomery Road.

This is in the area of the Kings Automall.

You can use Governors Way to avoid delays.

There will be one lane of traffic maintained, and all lanes will be open by Thursday morning at 6 a.m.

We are expecting storms overnight so the work could be postponed.

Signs will be posted in the area.

