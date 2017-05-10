Lane and ramp closures on Hopple Street this weekend

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

Orange barrels never end more lane closures for work on the Hopple Street project this week for signal work.

Hopple Street will be closed between Colerain Avenue and the Connector Road from 10 p.m. Friday, May 12 until 5 a.m. Saturday.

The detour is Colerain Avenue to Marshall Avenue to Central Parkway and the Connector Road.

They will also be closing several ramps during the same hours from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Saturday.

The ramp from I-75 north to Hopple Street, and the ramp from Hopple Street to northbound I-75 will both be closed.

The ramp from Hopple Street to westbound I-74 will also be closed.

The ramp from westbound Hopple Street to southbound I-75 will also be closed, the eastbound Hopple ramp to south I-75 will remain open.

The detour for all ramp closures will be to use the Western Hills Viaduct and Beekman Avenue.

There will be a lane closed in each direction on Hopple Street from Colerain to the Connector Road.

The work is expected to be completed by 5 a.m. Saturday.

All work is weather permitting.

