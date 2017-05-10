K9 officer fights off dogs to protect handler; continues trackin - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

K9 officer fights off dogs to protect handler; continues tracking suspects

MIDDLETOWN, OH (FOX19) -

A K9 officer with the Middletown Police Department suffered a minor injury on the job.

According to a social media post, K9 Chase had a busy night on Tuesday.

"While tracking burglary suspects, Chase protected Officer Morgan by fighting off a rottweiler and a bulldog, then got right back to business tracking!" the post reads.

Chase was treated by his vet Tuesday morning.

"Officer Morgan is very proud and grateful Chase protected him. We are pretty proud of him too!" said police.

Way to go, Chase! 

