Sgt. Brian Dulle remembered on anniversary of his death

Six years ago Wednesday, a sergeant with the Warren County Sheriff's Office was killed in the line of duty.

Sgt. Brian Dulle died on May 10, 2011.

He was struck and killed while laying stop sticks during a high speed chase in Turtlecreek Township.

A memorial now stands at the intersection of US 42 and Utica Rd.

Marcus Isreal has since been convicted of murder and was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

Sgt. Dulle is the only known line of duty death in the history of the Warren County Sheriff's Department.

He is honored every year with the Dulle Memorial Ride. This year the event is scheduled for Saturday, July 23.

Wednesday, law enforcement agencies are remembering Sgt. Dulle and showing their support on social media.

