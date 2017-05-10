I-71 to close again in Warren County for bridge work

FOX19 NOW's First Alert Weather team blogs and brings you the news about all things weather.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW's Jeff Creighton, Frank Marzullo, Catherine Bodak and Steve Horstmeyer use their combined experience of more than 75 years to bring you stuff we love about weather.Full Story >
You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.Full Story >
You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.Full Story >
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.Full Story >
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.Full Story >
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.Full Story >
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.Full Story >
Both the boy and his mother have been traumatized, their attorney says, and the child is frightened and doesn’t want to return to school.Full Story >
Both the boy and his mother have been traumatized, their attorney says, and the child is frightened and doesn’t want to return to school.Full Story >
A mom who put her kids in kennel-like cages is under arrest.Full Story >
A mom who put her kids in kennel-like cages is under arrest.Full Story >
Flight 2530 from Dallas was in Burbank for a short layover when a passenger recorded a video of one man repeatedly punching another several times before passengers and employees were able to pull him away.Full Story >
Flight 2530 from Dallas was in Burbank for a short layover when a passenger recorded a video of one man repeatedly punching another several times before passengers and employees were able to pull him away.Full Story >