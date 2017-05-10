I-71 to close again in Warren County for bridge work

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

FOX19 NOW's Jeff Creighton, Frank Marzullo, Catherine Bodak and Steve Horstmeyer use their combined experience of more than 75 years to bring you stuff we love about weather.

FOX19 NOW's First Alert Weather team blogs and brings you the news about all things weather.

The old Jeremiah Morrow Bridge will require more interstate closures this weekend.

ODOT said southbound I-71 will be closed to traffic between the State Route 73 and SR 48 exits from 6 a.m. until 11 a.m. Sunday, May 14. The detour uses SR 73, U.S. 42 and SR 48.

On northbound I-71, there will be intermittent short-term full closures between SR 73 and SR 48, using the same detour in reverse, from 6 a.m. until 11 a.m.

[VIDEO: Implosion of old Jeremiah Morrow Bridge]

[I-71 reopens after third attempt to implode old Jeremiah Morrow bridge]

Traffic on the Little Miami River and Trail will also not be allowed between Wilmington Road and SR 350.

The north and southbound rest areas will be closed during this time.

The interstate was also closed two previous Sundays as crews worked to implode the old bridge.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.