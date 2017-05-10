Movie filming to temporarily close Covington roads

Robert Redford has been in spotted around the Tri-State filming a movie this past month. (FOX19 NOW/Mike Schell)

A filming production will cause temporary road closures in Covington Wednesday and Thursday.

The following roads will be closed Wednesday, May 10 from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Intermittent closure on Winston Avenue from Southern Avenue to 39th Street.

One lane closure in front of Ivey's Tavern on Winston Avenue from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Four parking spaces for generator along strip of City spots on Southern Avenue

38th Street from Tabbats Street to Locke Street

The following roads will be closed Wednesday, May 10 from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Decoursey Avenue from E. Southern Avenue to 34th Street

Inez Street from the alley to Decoursey Avenue

36th Street from the alley that connects Inez Street to Church Street

35th Street from Decoursey Avenue to Church Street

Alley behind Asylum Tattoo on Decoursey Avenue will be closed for one hour after 9 p.m. (there will be two hours of intermittent closure between the hours of 9 p.m. and 3 a.m.

The following roads will be closed Thursday, May 11 from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Intermittent closures on 5th Street from Crawford Drive to Electric Alley

Madison Avenue from W. Clinton Street to Ziegler Way

Madison Avenue from W. Clinton Street to E. Pike Street

W. 6th Street from Crawford Drive to Electric Alley

The following roads will be closed Thursday, May 11 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Decoursey Avenue from E. Southern Avenue to 34th Street

Inez Street from the alley to Decoursey Avenue

36th Street from the alley that connects to Inez Street to Church Street

35th Street from Decoursey Avenue to Church Street

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.