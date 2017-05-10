Movie filming to temporarily close Covington roads - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Movie filming to temporarily close Covington roads

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Robert Redford has been in spotted around the Tri-State filming a movie this past month. (FOX19 NOW/Mike Schell) Robert Redford has been in spotted around the Tri-State filming a movie this past month. (FOX19 NOW/Mike Schell)
COVINGTON, KY (FOX19) -

A filming production will cause temporary road closures in Covington Wednesday and Thursday.

The following roads will be closed Wednesday, May 10 from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

  • Intermittent closure on Winston Avenue from Southern Avenue to 39th Street.
  • One lane closure in front of Ivey's Tavern on Winston Avenue from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Four parking spaces for generator along strip of City spots on Southern Avenue
  • 38th Street from Tabbats Street to Locke Street

The following roads will be closed Wednesday, May 10 from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m.

  • Decoursey Avenue from E. Southern Avenue to 34th Street
  • Inez Street from the alley to Decoursey Avenue
  • 36th Street from the alley that connects Inez Street to Church Street
  • 35th Street from Decoursey Avenue to Church Street
  • Alley behind Asylum Tattoo on Decoursey Avenue will be closed for one hour after 9 p.m. (there will be two hours of intermittent closure between the hours of 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. 

The following roads will be closed Thursday, May 11 from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

  • Intermittent closures on 5th Street from Crawford Drive to Electric Alley
  • Madison Avenue from W. Clinton Street to Ziegler Way 
  • Madison Avenue from W. Clinton Street to E. Pike Street
  • W. 6th Street from Crawford Drive to Electric Alley

The following roads will be closed Thursday, May 11 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

  • Decoursey Avenue from E. Southern Avenue to 34th Street
  • Inez Street from the alley to Decoursey Avenue
  • 36th Street from the alley that connects to Inez Street to Church Street
  • 35th Street from Decoursey Avenue to Church Street

