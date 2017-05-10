Suspect in Blue Ash shooting captured after month-long manhunt

The scene on March 29 (FOX19 NOW)

The suspect in a shooting outside a Blue Ash business has been arrested after more than one month on the run.

Darryl Brown, 28, is in police custody, a city spokesperson announced Wednesday. Officials are expected to release more details on his capture at a 2 p.m. press conference.

Brown is accused of shooting a man outside LSI Industries Inc. off Alliance Road on March 29.

The man was trying to protect Brown’s wife, the intended victim, police said.

Brown showed up at his wife’s workplace and "chased her into the building and began to assault her by punching her on various places..." Blue Ash police wrote in court records.

He brandished a weapon and told his wife he was going to kill her, an affidavit states.

That's when her co-worker, who is in his 30s, intervened to help the injured woman.

He jumped in front of her as Brown fired his gun four times, taking a bullet to his upper left thigh.

A third victim was hit by a grazing shot in the rear left thigh area.

Brown jumped into a vehicle that pulled up to him and fled. Until Wednesday, he had not been seen since.

Police warned the public that Brown could be armed and dangerous.

Earlier this year, Brown was charged with violently attacking his wife after she left work, court records show.