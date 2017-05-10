Decade-old pet rescue in jeopardy of closing

An animal rescue organization is making a desperate plea to the public after learning its main source of funding could soon be gone.

Peppermint Pig is located in the 8200 block of Beechmont Ave.

The nonprofit is mostly funded by the Peppermint Pig Thrift & Gift Shop, which has been open for more than 11 years.

However, according to a social media post, the building was sold to a new owner.

The shop has to move out by July 1, but the rescue says it's struggling to come up with the funding needed to move.

"We are in desperate need of donations, if we lose our store, we lose our ability to help so many animals who need us," reads the social media post.

The organization says it rescues, rehabilitates, vaccinates, re-homes and spays/neuters hundreds of dogs and cats each year, and without the money from the store, that would not be possible.

"We have always been 100% non-profit and 100% volunteer operated. The store's revenue provides most of the money needed for all of the medical expenses, rent, electric, and other operating expenses, and the rest is made up from our supporters' donations."

Peppermint Pig is making a plea to the public for donations in any amount.

If you'd like to help the organization go here.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.