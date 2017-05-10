CVG installs nursing suites for moms on the go

The suites are designed to comfortably fit a mom, her luggage, additional children, partner and stroller. (Source: CVG Airport)

Four nursing suites have been installed throughout Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport to help nursing moms on the go.

The nursing suites are offer a clean and private space for moms to sit down, relax and pump or nurse when traveling at or visiting CVG, according to spokesperson Mindy Kershner. They are ADA compliant

Each suites is equipped with an AC and USB power outlet to power moms’ breast pump, and charge electronics.

“We partnered with Mamava in the interest of traveler convenience, dignity and support,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG in a release.

The suites can be found in Concourse A near Starbucks, Concourse B between gates B13 and B15, and baggage claim level of Terminal, which is available for travelers and visitors as it is pre-security.

A fourth suite is located at the administrative headquarters building for employees and visitors.

