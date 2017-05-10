KSP seize $1.5M worth of heroin during traffic stop

Two Utah men are behind bars after Kentucky State Police discovered 33 pounds worth of heroin during a traffic stop in Eddyville Monday.

The bust occurred after troopers stopped a tractor trailer on Interstate 24 in Lyon County for commercial vehicle inspection purposes.

During the stop, officials said a small amount of heroin was located on one of the two occupants of the vehicle. Further search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 15 kilos (33 pounds) of heroin with estimated street value of $1.5 million.

Roberto Orozco, 29, and Alberto Leal-Martinez, 50, were both arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in heroin. They are being held at the Caldwell County Jail.

The investigation is continuing by Trooper T. J. Williams and Trooper Lewie Dodd.

