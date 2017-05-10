Help 'Stamp Out Hunger' this Saturday

The "Stamp Out Hunger" food drive will take place across greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky this Saturday, May 13.

Mail carriers will collect canned goods and non-perishable food items along their routes on Saturday.

The items will benefit the Freestore Foodbank and some of its partner soup kitchens and food pantries.

You can participate by placing donations in a sturdy bag prior to the time of regular mail delivery.

Most needed food items include: canned vegetables and fruits, canned soups, peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, cereal and canned chicken, tuna and chili.

This is the 25th year for Stamp Out Hunger.

It's the nation's largest single-day food drive and has collected 1.5 billion pounds of food across the country.

