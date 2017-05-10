Sheriff: 3 hurt in crash involving Amish buggy, car

The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.Full Story >
The White House says President Donald Trump is planning to meet with Russia's top diplomat Wednesday at a time he describes the U.S.-Russia relationship to be at an "all-time low."
Health insurance coverage for people with pre-existing conditions is at the core of the debate over House Republicans' American Health Care Act (AHCA). The bill that could jeopardize vulnerable Republicans now heads to the Senate where it is not expected to survive, but lawmakers throwing their support behind the controversial measure that is seemingly dead-on-arrival raises one major question: Why did they vote for it? Winners and losers, it's complicated "Under ...
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is mulling over a run for president one day.
The suspect in a shooting outside a Blue Ash business has been arrested after a month-long manhunt.
