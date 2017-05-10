Sheriff: 3 hurt in crash involving Amish buggy, car - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Sheriff: 3 hurt in crash involving Amish buggy, car

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
ADAMS COUNTY, OH (FOX19) -

At least three people are hurt in a crash involving an Amish buggy and car.

The accident happened happened on Ohio 136, north of Winchester, shortly after 2 p.m.

According to Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers, three people were hurt the collision between the buggy and a car.

Air Care has been called to the scene.

