Former Colerain athlete among 3 Illinois football players arrested

A former Colerain High School football player is one of the three University of Illinois football players arrested Wednesday for allegedly robbing a man of cash in a residence hall.

Howard Watkins, 18, is being held at the Champaign County Jail on charges of home invasion and armed robbery, according to online records.

Police told the Champaign News-Gazette that three players allegedly entered the apartment donning masks and, armed with what police say was a fake gun.

The resident recognized one of the players' voices and pulled off his mask. Police said the victim tried to make light of the situation, when one of the other players allegedly brandished the fake gun and demanded cash.

The players left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Darta Lee and Zarrian Holcombe were also arrested in relation to the incident.

Watkins, listed as a 6-4, 275-pound freshman offensive lineman, signed with Illinois as part of the 2017 recruiting class and enrolled in January.

He's listed as living in the 2700 block of Chopin Drive, according to online records.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.