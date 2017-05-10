Purple People Bridge to host new summer event series

The Purple People Bridge will kick off a new, summer event series called "Party on the Purple"

From 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. on Wednesday nights, the bridge will feature live music and food trucks. It's free to attend

The first event will kick off Wednesday, May 17 and run through August 2.

The series is similar to the old "Party in the Park" series.

Part of the proceeds will go to painting the bridge, which is estimated to cost $1 million dollars.

