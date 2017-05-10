Meet a 'Real Housewife of New York City' at Oakley Kroger

Skinnygirl founder and CEO Bethenny Frankel will be stopping by the Oakley Kroger Friday, May 19.

Frankel rocketed to fame on “The Real Housewives of New York City,” on Bravo TV.

You can try her new Skinnygirl lunch meat products and take a picture with her.

In addition to samples, there will also be coupons and recipe ideas.

Frankel was part of the original cast when “Real Housewives of New York City,” premiered in 2008.

She left for three seasons and then came back during season seven and is currently on the show.

Frankel started Skinnygirl with low calorie margarita.

It’s been reported that she sold Skinnygirl cocktails and any other Skinnygirl alcoholic beverage for $120 million to Jim Beam.

Now Skinnygirl line includes water, salad dressing, tea, candy and much more.

The latest being lunch meat, which you can try May 19 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Oakley Kroger.

