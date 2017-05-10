Officials: 1 injured in Hyde Park shooting

Police cleared the scene around 6:40 p.m. (FOX19 NOW)

Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured blocks away from Hyde Park Square.

The reported shooting happened just before 6 p.m. in the 2700 block of Linshaw Court between Erie and Observatory avenues.

A 42-year-old male victim was shot in the leg, Hamilton County dispatch said. No word on the extent of his injuries.

According to authorities, the victim is not cooperating with police.

No word on a suspect.

