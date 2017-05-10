Inmates can now have pizza delivered to their cells

Cook County jail inmates in Chicago can order pizza and have it delivered to their cells.

The Sheriff's office said the new service has been in place for about three weeks.

The pizzas are made in the jail's own kitchens, and inmates can use their commissary cash to have them delivered, for between $5 to 7$ each.

Revenue from the pizza deliveries will help the jail train inmates as cooks and chefs, so they'll be able to get jobs when they're released.

