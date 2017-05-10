Middletown K9 unit fends off dog attack

A Middletown Division of Police K9 stepped in between his handler and two aggressive dogs on Tuesday night.

Officer Ryan Morgan was responding to a call for a prowler in the 700 block of 18th Avenue when he and his K9 “Chase” were confronted by two dogs that escaped their yard.

“The Rottweiler was the first dog to come running out towards me in an aggressive manner. As I tensed up on the line, my dog, I guess, sensed that something was going on that wasn’t right,” Morgan said.

The 10-year veteran of the force said it was an all-out dog fight from that point on.

“Even after this fight with two dogs, the first thing that he did once the homeowner got control of his dogs without me even giving him a command, he immediately just put his nose down and went straight back to the track,” Morgan said.

At the time, Chase was tracking men who police believe were trying to break into a building on the property where the dogs came from.

The thieves removed boards from the homeowners fence, which allowed the dogs to slip out and confront Morgan.

Morgan and Chase have been partnered for more than a year and the 3-year-old dog suffered a scratch on his nose during the altercation.

