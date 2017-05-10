Worries rise over Mt. Adams landslide one week later

Homeowners who had to deal with the Mt. Adams landslide exactly one week ago said they still have no answers from the city as to what's gonna happen next.

The retaining wall collapsed sending debris into the back of homes on Baum Street, but it's also affecting homes and City View Tavern on Oregon Street because part of the hill has become unstable.

When homeowners who live on Oregon Street, like David Berwanger, look down from their back decks all they see is more land that they said continues to shift and break apart.

"It's hourly. It's definitely daily but from this morning to several hours ago part of the wall has already collapsed since this morning," he said.

Berwanger said the city is dragging its feet, waiting to figure out who's liable instead of fixing the issue now..

Late Wednesday afternoon a spokesperson for the city building inspections department said they are continuing to work with all parties involved to find a solution.

