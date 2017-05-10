Teen says he's threatened at work over sports team rivalry

A rivalry over a sports team has a Middletown teen worried about his safety. He said an obsessed Dolphins fan is coming to his job making death threats because he roots for the Patriots.

Shaun Hughes is just 17-years-old and has been working at Kroger on Towne Blvd. for about a year now.

He said he was talking to a customer about the Patriots being his favorite sports team and then the customer snapped.

"He said if he sees me outside he's going to hit me with his car," said Hughes.

His mother said the man has been coming to the store often for the past two months looking for Shawn and always has something to say.

"He's saying my son is wearing 'Patriot panties' and took it to the extreme," said Shelia Truss, the mother of the teen.



They said the man came to the store again this week and made another threat.

"He whispered in my ear Monday night when I was working. He came up to my ear and said, 'how would you like to be six feet under.' I went and told the floor manager and started crying because I didn't feel safe," said Hughes.

Truss said she's had enough and is terrified not knowing what the man is capable of.

"I fear for him when he goes to work everyday because I don't know if this guy is going to catch him outside getting the carts and actually run my son over.," she said.

Truss is now working with the store manager and police to get more information about the man in hopes to put a stop to it.

"It's just sad that your child can't go to work and not get harassed. He was bullied every year in school so for an adult to do it to a minor child that hurts," she said.

"I don't know why he feels he has to do that to me," said Hughes.

Police are working with Kroger to get an image of the man from surveillance video as the investigation continues.

