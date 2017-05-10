More storms expected Thursday afternoon

After some lingering light showers in the early morning Thursday, more thunderstorms are expected to fire up along a cold front beginning around 12 p.m. in our Indiana counties. These storms will then work from the northwest to the southeast until about 5 p.m. Because of the scattered nature of these storms, some could miss out on the rain.



Most of the storms will not be severe, but a few could produce damaging wind gusts and hail. The best chance of this occurring will be on our Kentucky counties where high temperatures are expected to be the warmest. The chance of a tornado is quite slim.



Heavy rain and lightning will be fairly common with these storms, but we don’t anticipate many flooding issues due to the relatively fast movement of the front. That said, locations that see the heaviest rain Wednesday night could see a few flooded roads and swollen creeks.



The evening hours look much quieter Thursday, but one more round of showers may work in for Friday. No severe weather is expected with these though.



