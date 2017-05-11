ArtWorks Cincinnat offers new walking mural tours Downtown

Downtown Cincinnati is looking more like an art gallery these days.

Beautiful, massive murals cover the sides of many buildings, and more are being added annually.

THIS MORNING: We are taking you on the @ArtWorksCincy Downtown mural tour. Join us for more on how you can take the tour on @FOX19 Now. pic.twitter.com/uJ0Qggiv0G — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) May 11, 2017

ArtWorks Cincinnati is responsible for most of the murals. The non-profit employs and trains local youth artists who assist in the design and painting of each mural.

ArtWorks is now offering guided tours of the works of art for people to learn more about the artistic process of creating each mural.

Two weekend tours are offered, one of Over-the-Rhine and one of Downtown, each with over a dozen stops.

An ArtWorks representative will lead the tour and give insight to each painting.

Click here for more information on mural tours, including a free self-guided tour map.

I found @FOX19Kara 's twin! Join us to learn more about Rosemary Clooney's mural in OTR. @ArtWorksCincy WATCH @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/4JJvLuvyld — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) May 11, 2017

