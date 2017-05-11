NB I-75 semi fire increases NKY drive time

Expect delays heading out of northern Kentucky into downtown Cincinnati Thursday morning.

The right lane is blocked on northbound Interstate 75 coming off the Brent Spence Bridge.

A semi tractor-trailer briefly caught on fire about 6:10 a.m., Cincinnati police confirm.

The fire was reported out just before 6:30 a.m.

No one was hurt, Cincinnati police confirmed.

Truck still affecting traffic in the right lane on 75 Nb @CincyTraffic19 @fox19 pic.twitter.com/K3c0w6n8lr — Shae McKee (@FOX19Shae) May 11, 2017

NB 75 at Linn, semi was on fire, crews on the scene the left lane blocked pic.twitter.com/OGOxINm9dZ — FOX19 (@FOX19) May 11, 2017

