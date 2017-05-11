NB I-75 semi fire increases NKY drive time - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

NB I-75 semi fire increases NKY drive time

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
By Denise Johnson, Traffic Reporter
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Expect delays heading out of northern Kentucky into downtown Cincinnati Thursday morning.

The right lane is blocked on northbound Interstate 75 coming off the Brent Spence Bridge.

A semi tractor-trailer briefly caught on fire about 6:10 a.m., Cincinnati police confirm.

The fire was reported out just before 6:30 a.m.

No one was hurt, Cincinnati police confirmed.

