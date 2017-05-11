Elderly man dies in Mason house fire

It appears the fire started in the kitchen, according to the Warren County Coroner's Office. (FOX19 NOW/Jessica Brown)

A man was found dead in a house fire on West Church Street early Thursday. (FOX19 NOW/Jessica Brown)

An elderly man died in a Mason house fire early Thursday, according to officials with the Warren County Coroner's Office.

His body was found under a bed in a bedroom at a home in the 300 block of West Church Street just after 4 a.m., said Doyle Burke, the coroner's chief investigator.

Warren county coroner says one man has died in Mason house fire on West Church Street. Fire crews still investigating @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/b1IqP8LdNA — Jessica Brown (@Fox19Jessica) May 11, 2017

The man was the only one home when flames broke out, said Coroner Russell Uptegrove.

The fire appears to have started in the kitchen, Burke added.

The body is being taken to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office for an autopsy, Uptegrove said.

The man was burned and suffered smoke inhalation, according to Burke.

His name was not released. Burke said he is believed to be the home's sole resident.

It may be several days before coroner's officials can positively identify him, Burke added.

A woman at the scene of the fire tells FOX19 NOW said the man who died is her uncle.

She said he was in his 70s and lived in the home alone with his dog.

In fact, that dog rescued him once before from a residential fire, Jessica Black said.

A trailer he used to live in caught fire. He was asleep at the time.

She said the dog barked and woke her uncle so he could get out.

This time, she lamented, her uncle and his dog were not so lucky.

The dog also is feared dead inside the home, she said firefighters have told her.

The fire's cause and a damage estimate were not released.

The home appears to have sustained extensive damage.

