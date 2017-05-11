Not again! Southbound I-71 at the Jeremiah Morrow bridge to clos - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Not again! Southbound I-71 at the Jeremiah Morrow bridge to close again

By Denise Johnson, Traffic Reporter
WARREN COUNTY, OH (FOX19) -

The Jeremiah Morrow Bridge isn’t falling down, falling down so it still needs to come down.  That means Interstate 71 will be closed again this weekend.
 
Crews need to shut down all lanes of southbound I-71 this Sunday, May 14, from 6 a.m. until 11 a.m.

The northbound lanes will have intermittent full short-term closures during the same time frame.

Interstate 71 will be completely shut down from the State Route 73, Caesars Creek exit to the Lebanon exit State Route 48.  

The detour will be the same as the last couple of weekends, the delays were hours on the detour routes.

The detour for southbound I-71, take the exit to SR 73, head west to Waynesville the south on U.S. 42 towards Lebanon then east on SR 48 back to southbound I-71.

If you are heading north the detour  is I-71 exit at State Route 48 north towards Lebanon then continue north on U.S. 42 towards Waynesville, head east on State Route 73 to north on I-71.

During the detour, all the ramps from State Route 123 to north I-71 and from Wilmington Road to southbound I-71 will be closed.

The rest areas on north and southbound I-71 will be closed, again from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday.

Again,  for everyone’s safety the traffic on the Little Miami Scenic River and Trail will not be permitted between Wilmington Road and SR 350.

