City Manager to release recommended budget amid $25.1M deficit

Cincinnati City Manager Harry Black is about to release his recommended 2018 budget amid a $25.1 million budget shortfall.

The City Hall announcement comes at 10:45 a.m. Thursday after he asked most city departments to cut by 10 percent.

Police and fire departments were told to slash by 3 percent.

Black's proposed budget will go to Mayor John Cranley, who has up to 15 days to transmit to the City Council with comment, according to the city charter.

The city's fiscal year ends June 30.

The $25.1 million deficit is the biggest one since the Great Recession, according to a study from the University of Cincinnati's Economic Center.

The city's main source of revenue, its earnings tax, isn't covering projections and is coming in lower than last year at this time, city records show.

