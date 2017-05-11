Interstate 71 lane closures at Red Bank start Monday - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Interstate 71 lane closures at Red Bank start Monday

By Denise Johnson, Traffic Reporter
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH (FOX19) -

Crews will doing to culvert work starting next week which will require lane closures on Interstate 71 near Red Bank.

The right lane of northbound I-71 between Red Bank Road and Montgomery Road will be blocked from 9 p.m. Monday, May 15 until Tuesday morning at 6 a.m.

This could cause some slight delays.

Keep in mind that road work is always dependent on the weather.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

