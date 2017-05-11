Interstate 71 lane closures at Red Bank start Monday

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

Crews will doing to culvert work starting next week which will require lane closures on Interstate 71 near Red Bank.

The right lane of northbound I-71 between Red Bank Road and Montgomery Road will be blocked from 9 p.m. Monday, May 15 until Tuesday morning at 6 a.m.

This could cause some slight delays.

Keep in mind that road work is always dependent on the weather.

