Interstate 71 lane closures at Red Bank start Monday

Thursday, May 11 2017 12:58 PM EDT2017-05-11 16:58:26 GMT
The Mormon church, the largest sponsor of Boy Scouts troops in the United States, is pulling older teenagers from the organization as the religion takes a step toward developing its own global scouting-like program.Full Story >
Thursday, May 11 2017 12:58 PM EDT2017-05-11 16:58:14 GMT
A city news release says workers are preparing to take down a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis in New Orleans, the second of four monuments to Confederate era figures the City Council has voted to...Full Story >
Thursday, May 11 2017 12:57 PM EDT2017-05-11 16:57:01 GMT
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). In this May 10, 2017, photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves a closed-door Republican strategy session at the Capitol in Washington, the day after the firing of FBI Director James Comey by President...
Republicans are rejecting Democratic calls for a special prosecutor to look into Russian interference, even as a number of them express serious concerns over the timing and rationale for President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey.
