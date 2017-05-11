Heading to CVG over the next two weekends, expect delays - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Heading to CVG over the next two weekends, expect delays

By Denise Johnson, Traffic Reporter
Connect
KENTON COUNTY, KY (FOX19) -

Work crews will begin bridge work replacing the expansion joints on four bridges/overpass along I-71/75. This will require ramp and lane closures for the next two weekends in May.

Work crews will start Friday, May 12 at 10 p.m. blocking lanes southbound on I-71/75 from Dixie Highway to the I-275 interchange.

The lane closures will be in affect all weekend clearing by 7 a.m. Monday morning, May 15.

Only one lane will be open from 10 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday morning. 

Then from 6 a.m. Saturday morning until to 11 p.m. Sunday evening there will be two lanes open.

Crews will then again only have one lane open from 11 p.m. Sunday evening until 7 a.m. Monday morning.

Expect long delays during the daytime hours over the weekend.

The best way around this would be to take the I-275 loop around to south on I-71/75. 

Traffic could also take southbound I-471 to west on I-275 to south on I-71/75.

Crews will be back out with the same closures the weekend of May 19-22, they will close the Buttermilk Pike ramps.

The ramp from southbound I-71/75 to Buttermilk Pike, Exit 186 and Buttermilk Pike to southbound I-71/75 will be closed.

The detour for the ramp closures will be to use Buttermilk Pike to Dixie Highway south then west on I-275 to south on I-71/75.

The project is expected to be completed Monday morning, May 22 at 7 a.m.  

This weekend work will have major impacts to Southbound travel time.

Motorists are encouraged to take an alternate to avoid long delays.  

The lane closures will be dependent this weekend’s weather, this has been postponed already from the first weekend in May.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • Mormon church pulls older teens out of Boy Scouts

    Mormon church pulls older teens out of Boy Scouts

    Thursday, May 11 2017 12:58 PM EDT2017-05-11 16:58:26 GMT
    Thursday, May 11 2017 12:58 PM EDT2017-05-11 16:58:26 GMT
    The Mormon church, the largest sponsor of Boy Scouts troops in the United States, is pulling older teenagers from the organization as the religion takes a step toward developing its own global scouting-like program.Full Story >
    The Mormon church, the largest sponsor of Boy Scouts troops in the United States, is pulling older teenagers from the organization as the religion takes a step toward developing its own global scouting-like program.Full Story >

  • DeVos heckled at graduation for historically black college

    DeVos heckled at graduation for historically black college

    Thursday, May 11 2017 12:58 PM EDT2017-05-11 16:58:25 GMT
    Thursday, May 11 2017 12:58 PM EDT2017-05-11 16:58:25 GMT

    Education Secretary Betsy Devos vowed support for the students at a historically black university at their graduation ceremony but drew shouts of "Liar!" and booing.

    Full Story >

    Education Secretary Betsy Devos vowed support for the students at a historically black university at their graduation ceremony but drew shouts of "Liar!" and booing.

    Full Story >

  • New Orleans removes 2nd of 4 Confederate statues before dawn

    New Orleans removes 2nd of 4 Confederate statues before dawn

    Thursday, May 11 2017 12:58 PM EDT2017-05-11 16:58:14 GMT
    Thursday, May 11 2017 12:58 PM EDT2017-05-11 16:58:14 GMT
    A city news release says workers are preparing to take down a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis in New Orleans, the second of four monuments to Confederate era figures the City Council has voted to...Full Story >
    A city news release says workers are preparing to take down a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis in New Orleans, the second of four monuments to Confederate era figures the City Council has voted to remove.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly