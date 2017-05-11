Heading to CVG over the next two weekends, expect delays

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

Work crews will begin bridge work replacing the expansion joints on four bridges/overpass along I-71/75. This will require ramp and lane closures for the next two weekends in May.

Work crews will start Friday, May 12 at 10 p.m. blocking lanes southbound on I-71/75 from Dixie Highway to the I-275 interchange.

The lane closures will be in affect all weekend clearing by 7 a.m. Monday morning, May 15.

Only one lane will be open from 10 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

Then from 6 a.m. Saturday morning until to 11 p.m. Sunday evening there will be two lanes open.

Crews will then again only have one lane open from 11 p.m. Sunday evening until 7 a.m. Monday morning.

Expect long delays during the daytime hours over the weekend.

The best way around this would be to take the I-275 loop around to south on I-71/75.

Traffic could also take southbound I-471 to west on I-275 to south on I-71/75.

Crews will be back out with the same closures the weekend of May 19-22, they will close the Buttermilk Pike ramps.

The ramp from southbound I-71/75 to Buttermilk Pike, Exit 186 and Buttermilk Pike to southbound I-71/75 will be closed.

The detour for the ramp closures will be to use Buttermilk Pike to Dixie Highway south then west on I-275 to south on I-71/75.

The project is expected to be completed Monday morning, May 22 at 7 a.m.

This weekend work will have major impacts to Southbound travel time.

Motorists are encouraged to take an alternate to avoid long delays.

The lane closures will be dependent this weekend’s weather, this has been postponed already from the first weekend in May.

