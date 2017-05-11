Teens released from hospital after buggy crash

Three people are recovering after a car collided with an Amish buggy Wednesday afternoon.

A 17-year-old girl and 16-year-old girl were in the buggy when it was hit by a car on southbound Ohio 136, north of Winchester shortly after 2 p.m.

The girls were flown by medical helicopter to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Lt. Randy McElfresh. They were released from the hospital Thursday.

The 18-year-old driver of the buggy also suffered minor injuries.

The horse pulling the buggy was not seriously hurt.

"The Amish buggy and the driver were both southbound on SR 136. The other driver just didn't see the buggy. Unfortunately, couldn't see it, could not swerve out of the way in time and ended up striking the rear of the buggy," Lt. Randy McElfresh said.

The 69-year-old driver of the car has not been cited.

Fire crews help remove the Amish buggy that was hit just North of Winchester today injuring 3 teenagers. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/gbpEGWDDHJ — Mike Buckingham (@FOX19Buck) May 10, 2017

The horse pulling the buggy involved in an Adams County crash was not seriously hurt. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/qW6xHuOEep — Mike Buckingham (@FOX19Buck) May 10, 2017

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be investigating the crash, according to Sheriff Kimmy Rogers.

