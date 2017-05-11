Police: Senior prank prompts lockdown at Withrow High School

Withrow High School was on temporarily lockdown Thursday after police received a call that was deemed a senior prank, according to Cincinnati Police Sgt. Steve Saunders.

Police and fire responded to the school at around 11:15 a.m., at which time the Withrow was placed on lockdown.

The lockdown was lifted after officials searched the school and found nothing, Saunders said.

Saunders said the senior prank may have played out on social media.

No charges have been filed.

