CPS issues statement on alleged incident 2 days before 8-year-old’s suicide

Officials at Cincinnati Public Schools are pushing back against claims that an 8-year-old was assaulted at school two days before committing suicide.

The student took his own life on Jan. 26.

An attorney for his family said security video from Jan. 24 shows a student attack the boy as he walked into the bathroom.

“He ends up on the floor, unconscious for seven and a half minutes," said attorney Jennifer Branch.

A CPS spokesperson said the school is concerned about the length of time the child lay motionless and the lack of adult supervision at the scene. However, school officials maintain administrators followed protocol once they became aware of the situation.

A school nurse determined the boy’s vital signs were normal, the spokesperson said.

[Attorney: 8-year-old committed suicide two days after assault at school]

Administrators told the boy’s mom that he fainted, Branch claims. She took him to the hospital later in the day.

He missed school on Jan. 25 and went back to Carson Elementary on Jan. 26.

"He came home from school that last day," Branch said. "Mom found him [dead] in his bedroom a few hours later."

A Cincinnati Police Detective who saw the video said other students stepped over, mocked and kicked the boy as he lay motionless on the ground. The detective outlined the alleged on-camera events in an email obtained by our news partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The detective called the video "alarming" and "bullying," according to the Enquirer.

Referencing a story by the Cincinnati Enquirer, CPS also disputed claims about the alleged bathroom beating. They said the newspaper and detective "mischaracterized" the events in the video.

“The article suggests that other students were beating Gabriel during this incident, a description that video evidence does not support. The article also portrays other students in the video as “aggressors.” Video evidence does not support this characterization,” read a statement released Thursday.

Police have finished investigating the incident and no charges were filed.

“Though the connection between this incident at school and Gabriel’s suicide are not clear, the District shared this video with police investigators at the time of the incident,” according to CPS.

The school's statement does not respond to claims made by the family's attorney.

Read the entire CPS statement.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.