UC basketball announces series with UCLA

Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.
The Mormon church, the largest sponsor of Boy Scouts troops in the United States, is pulling older teenagers from the organization as the religion takes a step toward developing its own global scouting-like program.
The sky will slowly clear Friday with peeks of sun before sunset and by Saturday morning the air will be refreshingly cool and the sky clear.
University of Cincinnati men's basketball added another big time opponent to its non-conference schedule by announcing a home-and-home series with UCLA on Thursday.
