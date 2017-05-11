UC basketball announces series with UCLA

Cincinnati Bearcats guard Kevin Johnson, left, celebrates as teammate Nysier Brooks looks on during the first half against UCLA in a second-round game of the men's NCAA college basketball tournament in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

University of Cincinnati men’s basketball added another big time opponent to its non-conference schedule by announcing a home-and-home series with UCLA on Thursday.

The Bearcats will travel to UCLA on Dec. 16, 2017, then host the Bruins the following season at newly renovated Fifth Third Arena on Dec. 19, 2018.

“UCLA is a great series for Cincinnati and our fans,” UC head coach Mick Cronin said. “(UCLA head coach) Steve (Alford) and I have great respect for each other. We appreciate the opportunity to play a nationally televised home-and-home series with them. We continue to work hard to play these type of games for our tournament resumé and our fans. Most importantly, we want our players and recruits to know that we are committed to playing the best teams in the country.”

The all-time series between UC and UCLA is tied at 2-2. The Bruins won the most recent meeting in the NCAA tournament defeating the Bearcats 79-67 in the second round.

