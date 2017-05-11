Wrongful death suit filed in bridge crash that sent car plunging into river

The bridge that links Ohio and Kentucky over the river along Interstate 275. (FOX19 NOW)

The semi-truck driver that slammed into a car, forcing it off the Combs-Hehl Bridge and into the Ohio River on primary election day in 2016 faces a wrongful death lawsuit.

Officials say Thomas Harmon was driving a tractor trailer and rammed into David Bouma’s, 32, vehicle which was sent flying over the bridge, going into the river.

Bouma’s vehicle was submerged for two weeks before crews recovered it and identified him.

[Video shows car falling into Ohio River]

No charges were filed against Harmon. Officials said it was a chain of events that started when a car careened across three lanes of traffic and forced another vehicle to come to an almost complete stop. A semi-truck came up from behind and hit that car, which went into another.

The investigation wrapped up in June and took around three months to complete. Authorities did not find evidence of drugs, alcohol or texting as the cause of the crash.

