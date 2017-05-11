City sets 24 hour deadline to fix collapsed retaining wall

A developer has less than 24 hours to come up with a plan to fix the retaining wall that caused a Mt. Adams landslide last week, according to a city issued emergency order.

The retaining wall collapsed on May 3, sending debris into the back of homes on Baum Street. It's also affecting homes and City View Tavern on Oregon Street because part of the hill has become unstable.

Metropolitan Design & Development's plan, which must be approved by noon Friday, must include a start date for "actual abatement work on the slide, an executed contract with a qualified contracting firm experience in landslide abatement, a timeline for proposed completion and the plan shall contain the seal of the professional geotechnical engineer."

"You are further ordered abate the cause of the landslide and restore the slide area to safe code complaint condition at once, and correct the code violations caused by the slide within 30 days of the date of plan approval," the order states.

The privately owned wall is located behind several properties along Baum Street. It was recently finished after several years of construction, according to City Manager Harry Black.

